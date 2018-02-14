Retford brothers’ bid to steal booze in aid of ill mum

Two brothers from Retford tried to steal booze from a supermarket in a bid to help their terminally ill mum, a court heard.

Adam and Jamie Cartwright were spotted on CCTV as they put two boxes of Gordon’s gin, worth £120, near the entrance of Morrisons, on Amcott Way, at 2pm, on December 10.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said they returned later but were deterred by a member of staff.

Adam, 18, of Moorgate, and Jamie, 20, of Trinity Road, both admitted attempted theft, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Adam received a conditional discharge for criminal damage in November, last year, and Jamie has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Adam was also seen wheelieing an off-road motorbike across traffic lights on Amcott Way, by a PCSO who recognised him, on October 31.

And on December 12, he took £200 which had been left behind at a cash machine in Retford.

He admitted driving without due care and attention and without insurance, failing to wear protective headgear, and theft by finding.

Mr Hollett said the victim who left her card in the cash machine had been recently widowed, and the incident left her feeling “upset and silly.”

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said the brothers had recently been told their mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and a just giving page had been set up to fund treatment.

She said they saw the boxes of gin and thought they could sell them on towards the campaign, “but thought better of it and walked away.”

She said Jamie was working towards becoming a plasterer.

“Adam has found it particularly difficult since his mother’s diagnosis and acts as his mother’s full-time carer,” she added.

“He said he saw the money in the machine and it was too tempting. He deeply regrets it. In that moment he reacted and took it. He is extremely remorseful.”

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said: “Almost since that diagnosis, Adam’s behaviour has taken a downward turn.

“He has a lot of responsibility. He has two young siblings. He is under a lot of pressure.”

Jamie was given a six month conditional discharge, but must pay court costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £20.

Adam was given a 12 month community order, with 20 sessions of a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banned for six months. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation and an £85 government surcharge.