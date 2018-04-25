Retford man attacked ex after discovering her new partner was his pal

A Retford man slapped his ex partner in the face in front of their son after discovering out she was in a relationship with his friend, a court heard.

Dino Hall arranged to drop off the boy and pulled up beside the woman in his car at the junction of Northfield Way and Hall Croft Way, at 11am on November 19.

He shouted “slag” and “tramp”, grabbed her chin with his right hand and slapped her, so she fell to the floor and hit her head, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She was left with bruising and a swollen lip, he said. Hall drove off while she comforted the boy.

The court heard he had confronted the woman they day before in Wetherspoons, on Grove Street, in Retford.

“He raised his fists and called her names,” said Mr Carr. “She flinched because she thought he was going to hit her.”

Hall returned to the pub ten minutes later and flicked a cigarette at her.

Their seven year relationship ended last year, the court heard.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said: “He was upset. He saw his ex partner with her new partner. The new partner used to be a good friend of his.

“He knows the way he acted was unacceptable. He acted in the heat of the moment and it is out of character.”

Hall, 29, of Wharncliffe Road, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates adjourned the case until April 24, for pre-sentence reports from the probation service.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 20 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge and £85 court costs.