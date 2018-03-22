REVEALED: The 25 foods which make us happy

Seventy six per cent of Brits say nothing makes them happier than eating, according to a survey.

The study by Giraffe restaurant has revealed the extent to which food has the ability to transport us to a happy place and boost our moods.

Among the list of foods most likely to produce an instant wave of happiness includes spicy curries, juicy steak, chocolate and nachos laden with cheese, according to the study of 2,000 Brits.

The nation's top 25 'happy meals'

1. Chocolate - 48 per cent

2. Hot pizza - 47 percent

3. Fish and chips - 43 per cent

4. A juicy steak - 43 per cent

5. A burger - 42 per cent

6. A spicy curry - 37 per cent

7. Ice cream - 33 per cent

8. Chocolate brownie - 29 per cent

9. Cheese and biscuits - 29 per cent

10. A plate of pasta - 28 per cent

11. Buttery mashed potato - 25 per cent

12. A baked potato - 24 per cent

13. Fish fingers and chips - 22 per cent

14. Smoked salmon and scrambled egg - 22 per cent

15. Cheesy Nachos - 22 per cent

16. A crisp salad - 20 per cent

17. Pancake drizzled with syrup - 20 per cent

18. Tapas - 20 per cent

19. Eggs and bacon - 19 per cent

20. Beans on toast - 19 per cent

21. French bread with olive oil and balsamic vinegar - 18 per cent

22. A spicy burrito - 16 per cent

23. Risotto - 16 per cent

24. Hummus and pitta - 15 per cent

25. Bagels - 12 per cent