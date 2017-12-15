Search

REVEALED: What inmates in our prisons will be tucking into on Christmas Day

The prison service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost.
Prison bosses have revealed the menu inmates in English prisons can expect this Christmas.

The special menus, published on gov.uk and on offer at facilities across England, vary slightly from prison to prison, but most offer up to four different lunch options to inmates.

Inmates at HMP Nottingham can choose from :

Sliced roast turkey or sliced roast beef with
Pigs in blankets
Stuffing ball
Seasonal vegetables
New potato
Roast potato Gravy

Halal choice: Halal Roast Beef

Vegetarian Choice/Vegan choice: Vegetable Steak Pie

Diversity Choice: Tandoori Chicken

Dessert: Christmas Pudding and custard

And those at HMP Ranby have the option of:

Soup of the day & half a baguette
Roast Half Chicken
Salmon en croute
Vegan schnitzel

Kilted Sausage
Sage & Onion Stuffing
Roast Potatoes
Seasonal vegetables
Gravy

Christmas Pudding & Custard Slice

Inmates at HMP Whatton can choose from:

1. Roast Beef (Halal)
2. Roast Turkey, Chipolata and Stuffing (Non-Halal)
3. Homemade Vegetable Pastry Lattice (Vegan Adapted)
4. Homemade Fish Cake & Sweet Chilli Sauce

Roast Potatoes
New Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
Baby Carrots / Garden Peas

Gravy

Christmas Pudding (No alcohol) and Vanilla Flavoured Sauce
(Special Diets Alternative) or Fresh Fruit