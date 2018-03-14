Ride along with Notts police officers in new scheme

Members of the public can now see what it is like being a Nottinghamshire police officer as the force has launched a new ride along scheme.

To take part you must be a resident of Nottinghamshire and be at least 18 years old and those selected will with officers who are responding to 999 calls, arresting suspects of crime, and performing stop and search duties.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Barber said: “If you’re interested in learning more about the work that we do and the challenges our officers face on a day-to-day basis, this is a great way for you to find out more. We want to use this as an opportunity to connect with our communities that perhaps haven’t had much contact with us in the past, and bust some myths around how we use powers such as Stop and Search.

“Our officers will also be more than happy to talk you through what their typical day is like, their experiences as a police officer, and answer any questions you want to ask, so make sure you have some prepared.”

The scheme has gone life today - Wednesday, March 14 - and is an opportunity for the public to see how the force works, as well as ensuring the police service is open to scrutiny and feedback.

Applications will be managed by thee Citizens in Policing Department, who will work to arrange a suitable date and time following a vetting process.

To find out more information or to express interest in the scheme click here