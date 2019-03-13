RSPCA appeal after duck shot in leg in 'deliberate act of cruelty' in Nottinghamshire

The RSPCA have appealed to find the cruel person who shot a duck with an air gun.

A member of the public found the duck on Thursday morning (March 7) in Newton Street, Newark, and noticed the bird was struggling to walk.

Sharon and Jemima

Sharon Knight, RSPCA animal collection officer found the duck was unable to stand due to a leg injury.

She took the bird for veterinary treatment and it was then discovered the duck had been shot in her thigh with an air gun.

She said: “I believe the bird was someone’s pet as she had had her wings clipped so she was literally a sitting duck when she was shot as she couldn’t get away.

“Veterinary staff took the air -gun pellet out of her leg and she is now having some rest and rehabilitation at an RSPCA centre where she has been named after Jemima Puddle Duck.

“It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing harm to defenceless birds.

“These are deliberate acts of cruelty and I would appeal to people’s consciences not to commit these offences. I am appealing for anyone with information as to who shot the duck to get in touch.”

“The sanctions for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal can be up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act."

In the meantime ACO Knight is trying to trace the owner of the duck and if they cannot be found the pet will be put up for rehoming once she has fully recovered.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible should call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA is calling for better regulation of air weapons after receiving 884 calls reporting air gun attacks on animals across England and Wales in 2017. The animal welfare charity wants to see stricter controls over airguns as well as better education and explanation of the law for those buying one.