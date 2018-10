Have you seen 17-year-old Emmanuel?

Police are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Broxtowe area on Monday, October 8.

Emmanuel has not been seen since October 8. Photo: Notts Police.

Emmanuel is described as stocky and 5ft 8 inches tall. It is not known what Emmanuel was wearing when he went missing.

If you have seen Emmanuel or know where he might be, call on 101, quoting incident number 1010 of 09/10/18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.