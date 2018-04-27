Security boss battered pal for no reason in Mansfield bar

The boss of a security firm who launched a flurry of blows at his friend in a “moment of madness” in a Mansfield bar will be forced to step down as a company director, a court heard.

Anthony Nicholson punched his friend four times in the face, and then three times in the body, at Il Rosso, on Nottingham Road, at 11pm, on December 23, last year.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said Nicholson and his victim had known each other for 20 years and regularly have drinks together.

The attack left his friend with a black eye, bruising, and a cut above his eye brow.

“He describes it as a moment of madness, but he takes responsibility for what he had done,” said Mr Hollett.

The court heard Nicholson, who has run a successful security firm, employing 25 people, for around 15 years, is SIA registered and has trained in conflict resolution.

Simon King, mitigating, said: “As a result of this conviction he will probably lose his licence and not be able to continue running his company.

“He was upset by comments made by the victim. He reacted in a completely inappropriate manner.

“He had not been drinking. It’s a most peculiar incident because it’s hard to see why it happened. There has never been any issue or problem between them.”

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said: “He is in disbelief that he behaved in this manner and it is completely out of character.

“He tells me the way he acted goes against all the training he has had for his role and against the training he gives to his employees.

“He will have to hand over the directorship to another family member, and he will have to take on another role.”

She said Nicholson, a churchgoer, works six days a week, and would struggle to carry out unpaid work.

Nicholson, 49, of Kettlethorpe Lane, Kettlethorpe, Lincolnshire, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £1,440, and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £144 government surcharge, and compensation of £150.