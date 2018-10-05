Selston drink driver collided with car in Mansfield

A Selston driver was over the limit when he collided with another car in Mansfield.

Jason Cornell’s Ford transit van hit the vehicle at traffic lights on Nottingham Road, at 8pm on September 14.

A breath test revealed he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had three pints of lager in a pub in Newark, and was returning home when he made an “error of judgement” turning on to Nottingham Road.

He was banned in 2000 for failing to provide a specimen to police for analysis.

Cornell, 42, of Columbia Close, admitted drink driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 15 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut the disqualilfication by 114 days if it is completed by July 2019.

He was fined £553, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £52, as well as costs of £85.