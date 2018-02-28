Selston man’s “unprovoked assault” in Mansfield town centre

A Selston man became embroiled in a row while out drinking in Mansfield and hit a man in the face, a court heard.

Josh Dyer continued to hit him and put him in a headlock, despite being pulled away, at the Stag and Pheasant, on Clumber Street, just after midnight, on November 24.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “The crown’s case would be that this was an unprovoked assault on a man who was out with his friends.

“CCTV operators watched him leave the premises and he continued to be aggressive towards other members of the public.”

Dyer was later found with a small quantity of amphetamine when he was searched at the police station.

He told police: “He smacked my little brother so I smacked him back,” added Mr Hollett.

His victim was left with a split lip, which needed one or two stitches, and reddening to the face.

Asif Munir, mitigating, argued that his client’s attack was not entirely unprovoked, but conceded “80 per cent” of the prosecution’s case.

He said Dyer had not taken the death of 89-year-old grandfather, a week before the incident, well.

“He was out with his younger brother and he concedes he was drunk,” Mr Munir said. “He socialised and then some.

“There has been some manner of incident. He believed it concerned his brother.

“He challenged one or two males and there was an exchange of blows.”

He said Dyer, a self-employed road surfacer, was hoping to start a family with his partner.

Dyer, 26, of Station Road, admitted assault and possession of amphetamine, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was given a suspended sentence for a racially aggravated common assault in June 2013.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 30 days of a thinking skills course and five rehabilitation activity days.

He was fined £345, and must pay an £85 government surcharge and £85 costs. No compensation was awarded as his basis of plea was accepted.