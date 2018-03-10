Sikh man ‘heartbroken’ after being thrown out of Mansfield nightclub- because he was wearing a turban

A Sikh man was left ‘heartbroken’ after being chucked out of a Mansfield nightclub- because he was wearing a turban.

Amrik Singh says he was originally allowed into Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, wearing the turban last night (Friday, March 9) but was approached by a bouncer 30 minutes later who told him to remove it.

When Amrik refused, explaining he wears the turban for religious reasons, he claims he was “dragged away from his friends” and removed from the club.

In an emotional Facebook post, Amrik said: “The fact that I was being removed because of my religious views really upset me.

“My ancestors have fought for the British army previously. Furthermore, me and my parents were born in Britain and all uphold British values.

“I was eventually let back into the venue but was told that I would not be allowed back in in the future because of my headwear.

“This experience ruined my night. It broke my heart. I’m very fortunate that I’m well spoken and I am able to stand up for myself. What if it was someone who wasn’t confident was told to leave? I am disgusted.

“I urge Rush take immediate action against their head of security and take a long hard look at themselves and change their approach.”

Posting on the nightclub’s Facebook page, a spokesman for Rush offered “sincere apologies” to Amrik and said an investigation into the incident had been launched.

They said: “We are extremely concerned about the incident that occurred last night.

“We are treating the whole incident extremely seriously and have suspended the door supervisor involved and a thorough investigation has been launched.

“We, as a venue, welcome all customers regardless of their race, ethnicity or background.

“The events of last night do not reflect the venues values and upon completion of our enquiries any necessary action will swiftly be taken.

“We offer our sincere apologies to the gentleman involved for any upset, hurt and distress that was caused to him and anyone else.”