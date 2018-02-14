Skint Retford man nicked remote controlled cars

A Retford man stole a pair of remote controlled cars to sell on because he was strapped for cash, a court heard.

Tyler Mountain was seen picking up two large boxes, worth £100, and exited Morrisons without making any attempt to pay, on November 27.

Mountain, 20, of Radford Park Avenue, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said he had lost his job as a concrete reinforcement operative and at the time had not made a claim for benefits.

She said he had previous convictions for theft, but changed his life in 2016 when he stopped associating with his former friends and moved into his grandmother’s house.

Mountain was fined £80, and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the store, as well as costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.