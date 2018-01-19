Slimming guru’s hot date with heart-throb Peter Andre

Helping slimmers lose weight and change their lives won a Hucknall woman the chance to cuddle up to heart-throb Peter Andre.

Anne Fortey, a consultant for Slimming World, enjoyed a hugely successful year in 2017, which was celebrated at the organisation’s annual awards ceremony.

Singer and TV presenter Andre hosted the ceremony, held in Birmingham, and got the chance to meet Anne for a chat.

“It was a real treat,” she said. “Peter was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives, and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

“Now I’m heading into 2018 super-motivated to support even more people in the Hucknall area to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Andre was equally thrilled to bump into Anne, saying: “There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Slimming World and people like Anne are very special.

“I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight, and transformed themselves, inside and out.

“While each of them was inspirational in their own way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their Slimming World ‘family’. Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made the changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their consultant and group every week.”

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer was chosen to present the awards after supporting Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever in 2017, ‘The Big Clothes Throw’, which raised £3.3 million in just two weeks.

It encouraged slimmers to donate the clothes that were now too big for them to generate cash for Cancer Research UK. Andre’s brother died of cancer.

Anne runs two Slimming World groups in the Dispatch district -- one at Vernon Park sports pavilion in Basford every Monday and one at Ravenshead Leisure Centre every Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Basford group members,” she said. “Throughout 2017, they lost fantastic amounts of weight, improving their health and boosting their confidence. It’s so rewarding to see people able to do things they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, taking up new hobbies and reducing medication.

“Anyone who is thinking of losing weight can come and join one of the two groups. They can learn new habits, imnprove their lifestyles and have a lot of fun too.”