A pet python has been reported missing from its home in Bernard Avenue, Hucknall.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "The snake, which its owner advises has never been known to present a danger to humans, escaped sometime in the last five days."

"If you see the snake don't approach or try to catch it."

Call police on 101 quoting incident 683 of today (Sunday, August 5) and police will refer it to the RSPCA.