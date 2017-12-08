SNOW ALERT: Met Office issues amber warning for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has now issued an amber warning for snow for Nottinghamshire on Sunday.

The alert is in force between 4am and 6pm and warns: "A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern England on Sunday.

"Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

There is already a yellow warning of snow and ice in force for the county today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).