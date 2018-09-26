“Son of the devil” bit dad’s hand in Kirkby doorstep struggle

A Romanian man called himself the son of the devil as he attacked a man while trying to force his way into a woman’s house in Kirkby.

Nicola Vasile shouted obscenities and demanded cigarettes, coffee and alcohol during the incident on Bannerman Road, just before 9pm, on September 25.

When the woman’s father intervened, Vasile attacked him with keys, grazing the man’s head, and bit his hand while they struggled on the floor, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

The court heard he had been cautioned before, for trying to get into the same house.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Vasile had worked with the woman’s brother at Sports Direct.

“He accepts acting very poorly,” he said. “He referred to himself as the son of the devil as a form of intimidation.”

He said Vasile, who has been in the UK for two years, was currently working as a furniture assembler in Sutton, but wanted to return to Romania.

The 20-year-old, of the Hill, Kirkby, admitted two counts of assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You have caused injury, trauma and distress and you have used your mouth as a weapon.”

He handed Vasile 14 weeks for each of the assaults, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £200 compensation to the man he attacked, and £100 to his daughter.

Costs of £85 and a £115 government surcharge were also ordered.