Spread your own poppy seeds in Ashfield for remembrance

Residents have been invited to spread poppy seeds around the district as a way of marking the centenary of the end of WW1.

Poppy beds have been dug by Ashfield District Council, which wants residents to now spread poppy seeds in them.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council said: “The poppy beds are a great way for the residents of Ashfield to get involved in the council’s centenary celebrations.

“Once in bloom the poppy beds will have a real visual impact and are a way for residents to remember those who served and fell in WW1 and all conflicts since then.

“We encourage all generations to visit the beds and scatter their poppy seeds.”

The poppy was adopted as a symbol of remembrance at the end of the First World War and seeds can be spread in dug beds identified by a small plaque.

Areas which have the poppy beds include Teversal Visitor Centre Teversal, the council’s Urban Road Office Kirkby, Titchfield Park Hucknall, Sutton Lawn Pleasure Ground, Brierley Forest Park, Huthwaite and Jacksdale Recreation.