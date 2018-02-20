Stabbing in Bulwell now a murder investigation after 17-year-old dies

A 17-year-old has died after he suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Bulwell last week.

Lyrico Steede (pictured), of Bulwell, was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of people in the area of Stock Well, Bulwell, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 13.

Police have now launched a murder investigation and are issuing a renewed appeal for information one-week on from the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime, who is leading the investigation, said: "Sadly this incident has resulted in a 17-year-old boy, known to his friends as Rico, suffering a number of stab wounds and dying.

"His mum, dad and the rest of his family are clearly devastated by this senseless murder of a their family member, who was a college pupil.

"We are determined to catch those responsible and we would urge the community of Bulwell and Nottingham to help us get justice for this family.

"This incident all happened over several minutes in the local area, on streets including Lathkill Close, Lillington Road and Stock Well.

"We believe he left home sometime around 6pm and at some point he was chased and attacked before being left very seriously injured in Stock Well. We are appealing for more people to come forward to help us piece together the exact circumstances of the incident.

"This is a residential area and the attack happened at around 7.30pm a week ago today - so there will have been a number of people in the vicinity or in their homes when the incident was unfolding. Perhaps you heard something but didn't think anything of it at the time and now think it may have been connected. If so we want to hear from you.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything to please get in touch with us. Even if it is a small piece of information it could help us build up the bigger picture of what happened."

Det Ch Insp Williams added that officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but still believe there are more people out there who could have vital information.

"We are looking at CCTV from the area but if you have personal or business CCTV that hasn't yet been identified please let us know. We also want to hear from anyone who may have been driving through the area between 7pm and 7.45pm who has dash-cam.

"Have you seen anything on social media that might be helpful to the inquiry? Please send us screen shots of any conversations that might help us find Lyrico's attackers.

"If you knew Lyrico and know his movements in the days before this happened, please let us know.

"I would also directly appeal to girlfriends, mothers and relatives who have noticed their loved one becoming agitated or changing their lifestyle suddenly to reach out to us.

“There are lots of different measures we can put in place to safeguard witnesses’ identity and safety. We will work to help you provide vital information to help the police bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 734 of 13 February 2018.

People can also log on to https://mipp.police.uk to share information.