Success for campaigners in Bestwood Village flooding fight

Campaigners are breathing sighs of relief after action to tackle flooding in Bestwood Village was given the go-ahead.

Torrential rain in the build-up to Christmas swamped Moor Road, particularly at its junction with Goosedale Road.

Bestwood was cut off, residents were unable to get to work and up to 20 cars were either damaged or written off.

Almost 400 people signed an online petition, urging the authorities, most notably Nottinghamshire County Council, to come up with a plan to prevent more flooding in the future.

Now, villager Tom Reed, the organiser of the petition, has hailed “some good news for the community”.

“Work on the road was due to commence this week,” said Tom, 40, who is a music manager and agent.

“Drainage ditches alongside the road were to be cleared and work was to be carried out to the culvert under the road, addressing the issues we are experiencing with flooding.

“Thanks to all the people who have supported us, including the Environment Agency for giving us a bigger voice.

“Also thanks to all the councils, our local county councillor, Chris Barnfather, and other councillors for their work on this.

“It is important too to say thanks to Coun Philip Rostance, of Hucknall, and to MP Mark Spencer for getting involved and helping out.”

Just after Christmas, Tom had vented his frustration at the lack of progress being made.

Instead, there appeared to be a dispute over the cause of the flooding, and who was responsible for sorting it out. He was also unhappy at a response he received from Via East Midlands, the county council’s highways partner.

This week, he said: “I think it’s important to take people, councils and organisations to task. But I also feel it is important to give credit where credit is due, when people do the right thing.

“I will continue to monitor the situation and act as needed for the people of Bestwood Village and our wider community.

“But this progress is great, and we have done what we set out to do, which is fix the problem and get everyone on board, fighting for the same thing.​​​ Everyone’s work has been appreciated.”