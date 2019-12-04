Survey shows that Hucknall still loves the Royal Family

People in Hucknall and the rest of the Sherwood Parliamentary constutuency still back the monarchy, according to new research.

A survey of 21,000 residents across the country was undertaken to find out about attitudes towards the Royal Family.

And in Sherwood, 58 per cent said they supported the monarchy, compared to just 17 per cent who said they didn’t, with the rest undecided.

Supporters were asked how much they agreed with the statement: ‘I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family’.

Of the 58 per cent who backed the monarchy, 25 per cent said they strongly agreed with the statement, while 33 per cent said they simply agreed with it.

The responses in the poll were analysed to create a model for each Parliamentary constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status. The constituencies were then ranked, with the top ranking being the most pro-monarchist.

Sherwood placed 168th out of 632 constituencies. The most supportive of the Royal Family was Old Bexley and Sidcup in London, where 68 per cent backed them and only 12 per cent didn’t.

Only three constituencies -- Liverpool Riverside, Manchester Central and Glasgow Central -- were home to more republicans than royalists.

Suburban and rural areas dominated the top spots, while all of the ten least monarchist areas were in major cities.

The survey was carried out by the publisher UnHerd, who felt the results showed a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

Paul Embery, of UnHerd, said: “Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country.

“They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for acsendancy. Much of our political discourse and debate must now be seen through this prism.”