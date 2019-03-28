Sutton boozer’s head went through windscreen after post-pub collision

A boozed-up Sutton man’s head went through his windscreen after he hit a parked car while driving the ten-minutes’ walk home from the pub, a court heard.

William Waldram’s silver Peugeot estate was seen weaving on Wild Hill, Teversal, before he collided with the parked Ford Ranger, at 9.15pm, on November 30.

Another motorist claimed Waldram had been travelling at around 50mph and the impact shoved the Ranger ten feet forward, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Waldram began protesting when the police were called, but he was detained by residents until the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital, where a test revealed he had 199 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 mls of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Waldram was left with a concussion after his head went through the windscreen, and he suffered a fractured hip, cuts and lacerations.

He said the solar fitter had been drinking with a pal after work at the Carnarvon Arms, adding that his grandfather had died unexpectedly ten days before.

He said Waldram had taken a £150 pay cut so his brother could drive him to jobs, but his brother was soon due to go travelling, and his employer was likely to re-evaluate the arrangement.

Waldram, 24, of Wild Hill, Teversal, admitted driving while unfit through drink and without due care and attention, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 18 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 137 days if completed by March 2020.

He was ordered to pay a £318 fine, a £31 government surcharge and £85 costs.