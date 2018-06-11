Sutton dad on 22nd driving conviction told to set a good example to kids

A Sutton dad who takes amphetamines every day and has 22 convictions for driving while banned was told to set a good example to his children.

Brian Holloway was stopped by police near his home on Collins Avenue, just before midnight, on April 16, after his vehicle was flagged as being uninsured.

“He said he was giving his frend a lift to the hospital and had just arrived home,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He was last before the courts for dishonesty in December 2016, and his last driving offence was in October of the same year.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He will be fortunate not to receive an immediate custodial sentence.”

He said the father-of-three had been using amphetamines since the age of 15 and hadn’t worked since he was 20.

“He has no sense of engaging in a normal life,” Mr Perry said. “Every day he takes amphetamine.

“This indicates that this is a man who has lost his way.

“He is making justifications where none can be made.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Holloway was banned for dangerous driving in 2008, and this was his 22nd conviction for driving while disqualified. He must pass an extended test before he gets behind the wheel again.

“It’s very clear that he continues to use poor decision making and you may feel he is simply ignoring the law,” she told magistrates.

She said he completed a thinking skills programme in 2014, but couldn’t remember doing it.

The 38-year-old admitted driving while disqualified, and without insurance or a valid MOT, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chair Paul Ensor told Holloway: “You have sat there with your arms crossed. You haven’t done a great deal to convince us that what Mr Perry has said on your behalf has actually held any water.

“Think about what message you’re sending to your children. They’re growing up thinking that life is about going in and out of prison.

“Do you really want them to grow up with that mind set? You have a responsibility to set a good example as a parent.”

Holloway received 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to attend a 30 day programme and five days of a rehabilitation activity. He was also banned for 12 months.

Ordering him to carry out 220 hours of unpaid work, Mr Ensor added: “You have got time on your hands. You haven’t worked in 18 years.”