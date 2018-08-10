Sutton drink driver injured family in their car

A Sutton driver downed between more than ten pints while watching Formula One racing before hitting another car and injuring members of a family, a court has heard.

Wayne Cupit’s Mercedes van collided with the vehicle as he was turning off Stoneyfield Road, on to Marshall Terrace where he lives, at 6.50pm, on July 22.

The other driver took his children out of the car but had to leave his mother because she was injured, said prosecutor Neil Hollett. The car was written off.

Cupit told police: “I’ll admit it. I have had a drink, I am over the limit.”

He told then he had drunk between ten and 15 pints of Guinness while watching the racing, and was returning from the pub.

He had driven to the pub because he had left his mobile phone there, explained probation officer Sarah Todd, despite his partner urging him not to.

A test revealed he had 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard that the driver and his mother were taken to hospital, where his child was treated for a head injury.

Cupit, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: “I am sorry for what I have done. I have always hated drink drivers and now I’m stood as one of them.”

Cupit, 31, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The dad-of-two was given a 12 month community order, and must attend a 30 day drink impairment course, and carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 22 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 167 days if completed by October 2019.

He must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.