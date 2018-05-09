Sutton man had “a skinful” and spun his car

A Sutton man who was nearly three times over the limit couldn’t remember driving when he spun his car around, a court heard.

John Draycott’s Ford Fiesta was seen hitting a kerb as he turned on to Sheepbridge Lane, where he slammed on the brakes and held up traffic, just before 11pm, on April 19.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He started the engine and then accelerated up to 60mph, on Hamilton Way, swerving as he went, before hitting another kerb and blowing out a tyre, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

A test revealed he had 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 millilitres.

In police interview, he said he didn’t really remember much about it, the court heard.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “He can’t really give an explanation of what has happened. He is obviously well over the limit.

“In many ways he is lucky he didn’t cause injury to anyone else or himself.

“He says that when he does drink he tends to drink to excess.”

She said he had argued with his partner, and the court heard he had driven the two or three miles from Pleasley.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said the father of one had secured a new job as a driver, which he would be unable to take, and had pledged not to drink again.

Draycott, 29, of Ashfield Road, Huthwaite, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

JP Jennifer Wood told him: “You obviously had a skinful.”

Draycott said: “I just bought my car for £2,000. I have learned my lesson big-time.”

He was banned for 28 months, he was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 213 days, if he completes it by December 2019.

He was fined £300, and must pay costs of £85 and a government surcharge of £30.