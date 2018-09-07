Sutton man jailed for 27th (or 28th) driving offence

A Sutton man who has been caught driving while disqualified so many times his lawyer has lost count has been jailed.

Brian Holloway was stopped in a VW Golf, on Silk Street, at 12.30pm, on August 21, and amphetamine was found on the driver’s seat.

The offences put him in breach of a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for a year, which was imposed by magistrates on June 8, for driving while banned in April.

Holloway, 38, of Collins Avenue, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, and possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said various prison sentences had no effect on Holloway’s thinking, but an accredited programme, which started this week, would “make him think and change his behaviour.”

“There’s every reason to think there’s every prospect of getting through to him,” he said.

“It certainly merits sending him to prison, but the course started on Monday and won’t finish for 19 weeks.

“I’m not sure whether it’s 27 or 28 driving-while-disqualifieds over the last 25 years, give or take. I’m asking the court to take a very exceptional view. It’s a blatant breach.”

The court heard a warrant for Holloway’s arrest had been made in relation to a court debt of £840.

Magistrates activated the sentence, but reduced it to 16 weeks, and added another 20 weeks for the new offence.

He was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge, and was banned from driving for 18 months.