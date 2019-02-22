Sutton shoplifter went walkies with hundreds of pounds of dog leads and collars

A Sutton woman who stole hundreds of pounds of dog leads and collars from a Mansfield pet shop to fund her addiction to hard drugs, has been locked up.

Kate Draycott stole £80 of air-fresheners from the Co-Op, Selston, on November 24, £200 of dog leads, on November 4, and £500 of dog collars and leads, on December 8, from Pets at Home, as well as £286 of perfume from Boots, Mansfield, on January 16.

She admitted the thefts to police and said she planned to sell the items for drugs and alcohol, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

All of the thefts were recorded on CCTV, he said, and she was stopped before she could leave the pet store on the second occasion.

She was last before the courts in November 2018, for breaching a community order imposed in August for shoplifting.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Draycott had only kept eight appointments out of the 32 offered to her.

Darren Withers, mitigating, said: “The shoplifting is the symptom of a Class A drug addiction. She is in need of structured support.”

He said she was a heavy drinker, and described her as “vulnerable” following the death of her son four years ago.

He said she began using heroin at 18 years of age.

Draycott, 33, of Carsic Road, admitted the thefts, and breaching a community order, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The community order was revoked and she was given a total of 15 weeks in custody, because of her “persistent and serious offending.”

She must pay £100 compensation towards the cost of the goods she stole from the pet shore.