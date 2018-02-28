Sutton woman broke no-boozing ban in town centre

A Sutton woman who has been banned from boozing in the town centre for four years was returned to court after she was spotted swigging cider.

Joanne Taylor was seen with a blue bottle of cider in Portland Square by a community protection officer who was due to take her to a probation appointment, on January 23.

The criminal behaviour order banning her from drinking in public, and entering certain pubs. in the town, was imposed on September 27, last year, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Taylor had a “very difficult upbringing” and had overcome substance misuse problems, but was still struggling to tackle her drinking.

Taylor had been sent to prison in September last year, following “quite a lot of drink related offences”, she added.

“She should have taken the alcohol home,” said Ms Pursglove.

“She went into an alleyway but obviously the officer saw her. It’s the first breach of the order.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Taylor would be given a formal warning.

“She is attending meetings and is very aware of what she needs to do to change her situation,” she added.

Taylor, 29, of The Oval, admitted breaching the order when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £80, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.