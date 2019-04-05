Sutton woman faces fags and booze robbery charges

A Sutton woman has been charged with four robberies of booze and cigarettes from local stores.

Kimberley Briggs, 31, of Forest Road, Sutton, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged she robbed spirits from the Co-Op, on March 10 and 13, as well as £1,000 of tobacco from Tesco Express, and £1,114 of cigarettes, from the Co-Op, on March 20.

Nine other thefts of alcohol, pet leads and harnesses, were also marked.

No application for bail was made.

Magistrates remanded her to custody, because they said there were substantial grounds to believe further offences would be committed while she is on bail.

She will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on April 23.

