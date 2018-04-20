Sutton woman headbutted cop in belly after demanding arrest

A Sutton alcoholic headbutted a police officer in the stomach after demanding to be arrested on the anniversary of her father’s death, a court heard.

Officers were called to Joanne Taylor’s flat on The Oval, following reports of a disturbance, on the evening of April 4.

Half an hour earlier, the same officers had seen her outside a nearby shop and offered to treat “superficial” cuts on her arms, but a friend said she would bandage them.

When the officers returned, Taylor stormed out, kicking over bins, and continued to shout and swear until she was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.

“She struggled while she was in handcuffs and became verbally abusive in the back of the car,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

She began banging her head against the side of the car and the officer “held her down in a lying position”, when she headbutted him in the stomach and legs, causing “minor pain.”

Taylor was last in court in February for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Taylor had a “troubled upbringing” which led her to the care system, and had successfully conquored a drug problem, but was now an alcoholic.

“She has so many emotional issues, she finds it incredibly difficult to maintain abstinence,” Ms Pursglove said, adding that it was the anniversary of her father’s death, who was also an alcoholic.

Taylor said she was handcuffed behind her and had been held face-down by her shoulders with her head in the officer’s lap.

“He also punched her,” Ms Pursglove said. “He says to the arm, she says to the stomach.”

She said Taylor, who is on post-sentence supervision, had last year been homeless and living in a tent which aggravated her drinking and “caused problems within the community.”

Taylor, 29, admitted assaulting the officer when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a six month community order with an alcohol treatment programme.

Presiding magistrate Keith Ward warned Taylor that if she breached the order she would be brought back and could face prison.