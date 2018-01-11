Sutton woman pocketed “sticky numbers” from B&Q

A Sutton woman went shopping for taps and ended up stealing adhesive numbers, a court heard.

Kimberley Briggs was seen taking the sticky numbers, worth £7.50, from B&Q, on Mansfield Road, on December 6.

“In police interview she said she went in for kitchen taps and just put them in her pocket,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Briggs, 29, of Forest Road, Skegby, admitted theft when she she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

She was last before the courts in 2014 for shoplifting.

Briggs, who was unrepresented, told the court it was “stupid” and that she regretted it.

She was fined £80, and must pay costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.