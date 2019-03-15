Teen arrested on suspicion of Hucknall knife-point robbery Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A 17 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of on suspicion of a knife-point robbery. The incident happened at around 8.25pm on March 13 in Story Gardens, Hucknall. Officers investigating believe this is an isolated incident. Officers investigating believe this is an isolated incident. He remains in police custody. M1 drivers are alerted to breakdown between junctions for Sheffield and Barlborough Gales forecast as yellow weather warning still in place across East Midlands