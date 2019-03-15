Teen arrested on suspicion of Hucknall knife-point robbery

A 17 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of on suspicion of a knife-point robbery.

The incident happened at around 8.25pm on March 13 in Story Gardens, Hucknall.

Officers investigating believe this is an isolated incident.

He remains in police custody.