Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Laughton Crescent on Sunday, January 16.

The 18-year-old victim had to be freed by the emergency services before being taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre by land ambulance.

An air ambulance landed on nearby Nabbs Park but was not needed.

The incident happened on Laughton Crescent in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Nottinghamshire Police now say the man is no longer believed to be in a critical condition.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy at the time on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without a licence and without insurance.

He has since been released on conditional bail and the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 193 of 16 January 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.