Teen who was left trapped under car after Hucknall incident is out of hospital

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene of the incident, which happened on Laughton Crescent on Sunday, January 16.

The 18-year-old victim was left pinned, unconscious, underneath the car and had to be freed by emergency services.

Members of the public also assisted.

The incident happened on Laughton Crescent in Hucknall back in January. Photo: Google

Once freed, the man was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre by land ambulance with the air ambulance, which landed on nearby Nabbs Park, ultimately not needed.

At the time, the man’s injuries were feared to be life-threatening but he has since made a steady recovery, up to the point where he has now been released from hospital.

Also at the time, police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without a licence and without insurance.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation is still ongoing and the 15-year-old arrested at the time has had his bail extended.

"The 18-year-old man injured in the incident has been released from hospital and is recovering from his injuries, which aren't thought to be life-altering.”