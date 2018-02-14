Teenage boy in serious condition after Bulwell stabbing

A 17-year-old is in a serious condition after being stabbed in Bulwell last night.

The teenager is currently in hospital following the incident in Stock Well at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "The boy suffered a number of injuries after being attacked by a group of males."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 734 of 13 February 2018.