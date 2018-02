A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following an assault in Squires Avenue, Bulwell, just before 4pm on Tuesday, January 30.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Saturday, February 3).

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a stab wound.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.