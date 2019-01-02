These were the most popular baby names in Nottinghamshire in 2018 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Choosing a name for your baby is not an easy task, but it seems parents in Nottinghamshire like to stick to the more traditional options. Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed the most popular girls and boys names registered by their registrars in 2018. Nottinghamshire County Council has revealed the most popular baby names recorded by their registrars in 2018 Missing 14-year-old boy found Here’s what the weather is looking like for Wednesday January 2.