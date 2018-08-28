Thieves steal bag from 86-year-old woman in Hucknall

Police are hunting two men and a woman who stole a handbag from an elderly woman.

At around 11am yesterday (Monday August 27) an 86-year-old woman had her handbag stolen in Hucknall Town Centre.

The woman was distracted by two Asian women who were believed to have been asking her questions, while an Asian man is thought to have taken the bag.

Police are looking to speak to the three people pictured in connection with the incident.

If anyone has any information that could assist the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 294 of 27 August 2018. You can also contact Crimestoppers annonymously on 0800 555 111.