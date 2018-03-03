Third teenager arrested in Bulwell murder

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Lyrico Steede in Bulwell.

Lyrico, 17, was stabbed in the area of Stock Well, Bulwell, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 13 2018. He died in hospital six days later.

Two 17-year-old boys, also charged, appeared at, Nottingham Magistrates' Court, Friday, March 2, and were remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, March 5.

Kasharn Campbell, 19, of the Bobbers Mill area, has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today, Saturday, March 3.

A 17-year-old girl has also been charged with assisting an offender and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, April 3.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to thank the community of Nottingham for all the information they have provided to the incident room so far. Are enquiries are continuing so please keep the calls coming."

An 18-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact us on 101 quoting incident 734 of 13 February 2018 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.