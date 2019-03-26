A new map has been created by Illicit Encounters, detailing how many people in each town have signed up to the website for married people looking to have an affair. And the number is up on last year with Illicit Encounters saying they've found "particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum." Christian Grant, spokesperson for the company, said: "People feel betrayed by the government and that makes them more likely to cheat in their personal lives. There is a breakdown in trust. Lots of couples in Nottinghamshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair."
This is how many people are having affairs in these Nottinghamshire towns
The number of people having affairs in many Nottinghamshire towns is on the rise - and Brexit could be to blame!
View more