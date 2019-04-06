This is what the weather will be like today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Saturday, April 6).

Largely dry and cloudy, although some drizzle is possible along the coast.

Some bright or sunny spells will develop, these most likely across western Derbyshire.

Feeling cooler for many areas compared to Friday, especially across eastern Lincolnshire.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight will be generally cloudy with hill fog, although perhaps some early cloud breaks across Derbyshire.

Patchy drizzle, especially near the coast and over high ground.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.