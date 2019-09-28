This is why some people could not get hold of Notts Police

If you ring police you expect to be able to get hold of them - but this was not the case for a few people.

Nottinghamshire Police experienced "telephone issues" yesterday.

Callers faced problems when calling 101.

The force has said the issues, which only affected the non-emergency 101 service and not the 999 service, have now been resolved.

A police spokesman said: "Earlier telephony issues affecting Nottinghamshire Police have now been resolved.

"Calls to the 999 service were answered as normal but the non-emergency 101 service was affected.

"However normal service has now been resumed."