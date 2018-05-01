Three arrested after police chase though Bulwell

A driver who abandoned a moving car while being pursued by police along with two passengers have been arrested.

Notts Armed Policing pursued the Rover through Bulwell last night, Monday, April 30.

The driver was known to the police as the driver had been stopped before in a Ford.

A spokesman from the force said: "The Rover failed to stop last night and was pursued through Bulwell.

"The driver abandoned it before it rolled to a stop.

"But all three occupants were arrested with the help of Bulwell Police. It was the same juvenile driver as we’d stopped in a brake-less Ford a few weeks ago."