Three arrested in connection with Hucknall car robbery

Police have arrested three men in connection with a robbery in Hucknall on Wednesday (November 22)

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said officers received a report that a 17-year-old driver was dropping a friend off on Bestwood Road, at about 9.50pm, when two cars boxed his vehicle in on the street and threatened him before stealing his car.

They stopped a vehicle and arrested three men, aged 26,29 and 32, on suspicion of robbery and possession of offensive weapons. The victim’s car was also swiftly located.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 992 of 22 November 2017.