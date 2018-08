Three people have been arrested after an alleged burglary in Hucknall yesterday evening.

Nottinghamshire Police were called by a member of the public at around 6.40pm on Sunday, stating that three people had broken into a house in Arden Close.

Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and 16-year old boy at the scene.

A hammer was also recovered.

They remain in police custody.