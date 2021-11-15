Three Hucknall fires in one day as firefighters tackle High Street blaze and skate park incident alongside huge Wigwam Lane inferno

Firefighters were called to an incident on High Street around 5.30am this morning in which a wheelie bin was on fire outside the Betfred bookmakers.

Nottinghamshire Fire Service tweeted: “Attended High Street, Hucknall, the incident involved one wheelie bin that was well alight, one HRJ (hose reel jet) and a TIC (thermal imaging camera was used, police also attended.”

A further incident then took place on Titchfield Park where part of the skate park was reportedly set alight.

Firefighters attending the fire on High Street in Hucknall. Photo: Fay Harris

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, said, “Yesterday was crazy – one serious fire is bad enough but three is shocking.

"I’d like to thank all emergency services for dealing with these serious issues.

"My fellow councillors and I spent all day reassuring residents that the fire off Wigwam Lane was under control – only to start receiving calls about further fires in the centre of Hucknall and on Titchfield Park.

"I’d ask anybody with any information about any of the incidents to call the police on 101.

"We will be working with the police in any investigation to all 3 incidents.”

The council is investigating damage to Titchfield Park which has come at a time when it has spent an unprecedented amount of money on new play facilities.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said he was ‘extremely disappointed by the latest attack on facilities.’

He said, “We are in the final stages of installing two new CCTV columns in Titchfield Park – to hear about the latest attack on our facilities last night was extremely disappointing.

"We dispatched our community protection teams out as soon as this was brought to our attention.

"We will be assessing the damage today.