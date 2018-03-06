Thugs tried to rob a man after shouting abuse at him the week before

Police are hunting a group of thugs who are thought to have tried to rob a Bulwell man

A 52-year-old man was walking home, along Commercial Road, when he was approached by a group of men who shouted abuse at him and demanded his wallet. When he refused he was punched in the face causing him to fall to the ground. He managed to get up and ran away from the group.

It happened at about 8pm on Thursday 22 February 2018.

Police are linking the attempted robbery with another incident involving the same victim and group of men which happened a week earlier.

At about 8.15pm on 15 February 2018 he was walking home along Commercial Road when the men approached him. He believed two of them were planning to assault him and take his bike. They shouted abuse at him before leaving empty handed.

The suspects are about 18-years-old, white or mixed race, and were wearing dark hooded clothing.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of 23 February 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.