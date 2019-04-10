Today is your last chance to register to vote

With less than one month left until Election Day,Nottinghamshire Councils are advising all residents to make sure they are registered if they want to have their say in the Borough and Parish elections on May 2.
Those who are not yet on the electoral register are being urged to apply by the deadline of Friday April 12 to ensure they can use their vote on Election Day.
Registering is easy and only takes five minutes - just visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote with your national insurance number to hand.
Voters are also being reminded that for this year’s election, they must bring ID with them to be able to vote.
You can bring one form of specified photo ID, like a passport or driving licence, or two forms of specified non-photo ID, like your poll card and a debit card.
If you don’t have ID, you can register for a certificate of identity until May 1.
Acceptable ID includes:
One form of photographic ID
Passport
Driving Licence
Electoral Identity Card
European Identity Card
Ministry of Defence Identity Card
Travel Pass
Photocard Parking Permit
Debit or credit card
Bank statement
Mortgage statement (dated within 12 months of the election)
Credit card statement (dated within 3 months of the election)
Utility bill (dated within 3 months of the election date)
Council Tax bill
P45 or P60 (dated within 12 months of the election)
Poll card
Birth certificate
Marriage or civic partnership certificate
Adoption certificate
Paper driving licence
Benefits statements
Student loan statement (dated within 12 months of the election)
a National Insurance Number Card or a letter sent by HMRC issuing your National Insurance Number