Tram and lorry crash in Bulwell

Trams stopped running to Phoenix Park after a crash between a tram and a lorry.

The incident happened today, Tuesday, August 7, near the Phoenix Park tram stop in Bulwell.

A spokesman from the tram operator NET said at the time of the crash: "Trams for Phoenix Park will continue from Highbury Vale to Bulwell and will return from Bulwell to Clifton South.



"You can use your tram ticket on the following NCT buses 79A, 71 and 35."

The company also said that no one was injuried in the crash.

A shuttle bus was provided to travel from Bulwell bus station at the stop near the toilets to Phoenix Park.

The NET started running to all stops tram stops again at 12pm.