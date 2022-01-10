East Midlands Airport is a gateway to a range of holiday destinations.

10 great holiday destinations Hucknall and Bulwell folk can fly to direct from East Midlands Airport

With Christmas a distant memory and the long winter days ahead, it is no wonder people already thinking about getting away on holiday – whether it’s for some welcome winter sun, or for something later in the year.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:00 am

And the great news is, there are plenty of holiday destinations which can be reached with a direct flight from East Midlands Airport – just a short trip down the M1 from Hucknall and Bulwell.

Budget airlines Ryanair and Jet2, alongside holiday company Tui all fly to a variety of resort airports from East Midlands.

Here are 11 great destinations you can reach direct from EMA.

1. The Algarve

Faro is the gateway to the Algarve on the Portuguese coast. Fly direct from East Midlands Airport with Ryanair.

2. Malta

Direct flights from East Midlands Airport to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta are available with Ryanair.

3. Madeira

Explore Madeira, with flights to Funchal. Jet2 flies from East Midlands Airport to the Madeiran capital. Madeira, an autonomous region of Portugal, is an archipelago comprising four islands off the north-west coast of Africa.

4. Costa Blanca

Ryanair and Jet2 both fly to Alicante, the gateway to the Costa Blanca in eastern Spain, where the mountains meet the sea.

