16 Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw roadworks hotspots to look out for in the coming weeks

By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 18:09 BST
We all just want to get from A to B but sometimes its not always a straightforward as that.

More traffic on the roads means more wear and tear for our roads and more work being needed to help repair them and keep the traffic flowing.

And sometimes, it can’t be helped but to have roadworks on the busier routes, meaning delays and detours for people’s journeys.

Here are some ongoing and soon to start roadworks on busy routes across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw to look out for.

Overnight closures between 8pm and 6am each night until June 23 for carriage patching.

1. Kings Mill Road West, Sutton

Overnight closures between 8pm and 6am each night until June 23 for carriage patching. Photo: Google

Overnight closures each night from 10am to 6am from June 30 to July 18 for utility works.

2. Nottingham Road, Mansfield

Overnight closures each night from 10am to 6am from June 30 to July 18 for utility works. Photo: Google

Overnight closures from 8pm to 6am each night between July 7 and 12 for resufacing.

3. Mansfield Road, Clipstone

Overnight closures from 8pm to 6am each night between July 7 and 12 for resufacing. Photo: Google

Traffic signals, junction refurbishment and street lighting upgrades between July 4 and September 26.

4. Kings Mill Road East, Sutton

Traffic signals, junction refurbishment and street lighting upgrades between July 4 and September 26. Photo: Google

Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldBassetlaw
